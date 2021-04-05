煙肉紫菜豆腐卷

材料：

厚揚豆腐 2件

壽司紫菜 1塊

煙肉 8塊

芝士 適量

片粟粉 適量

葱花 少許

芝麻 少許

醬汁：

薑 1茶匙

糖 1/2茶匙

日式燒汁 3湯匙

韓式辣醬 1茶匙

黑胡椒 少許

鹽 少許

做法：

1. 厚揚豆腐一開四，中間𠝹一刀；芝士切片，在豆腐中間放入芝士。

2. 紫菜剪成四份，煙肉鋪上紫菜，然後放上厚揚豆腐，包裹後撒上片粟粉。

3. 薑去皮，磨成茸，備用。

4. 燒熱鑊下油，放入肉卷煎至微微金黃色，然後加入燒汁、糖、薑茸煮勻，接着加入鹽、黑胡椒及韓式辣醬，煮至每件都包上醬汁。

5. 上碟，撒上葱花及芝麻即可。

Bacon Seaweed Tofu Rolls

Ingredients:

Atsuage tofu 2 pcs

Roasted seaweed sheet 1 pc

Bacon 8 pcs

Cheese some

Potato Starch amount

Scallion a little

Sesame a little

Sauce:

Ginger 1 tsp

Sugar 1/2 tsp

Teriyaki sauce 3 tbsps

Gochujang 1 tsp

Black pepper a pinch

salt a pinch

Methods:

1. Cut the Atsuage tofu into four. Cut a slit horizontally into the tofu pieces. Slice the cheese in pieces. Add the cheese in the middle of tofu.

2. Cut the seaweed sheet into four. Spread the bacon, place the seaweed, and then place the tofu, roll it up, and then sprinkle the potato starch.

3. Peel and mince the ginger, set aside.

4. Heat the wok with oil, add the tofu rolls and fry until slightly golden brown, then add teriyaki sauce, sugar, minced ginger and stir well, then add salt, black pepper and gochujang, cook until each piece is covered with sauce.

5. Transfer to the plate, sprinkle chopped scallion and sesame. Serve.

