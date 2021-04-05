白肉骨茶

材料：

豬肋排 10根

原顆蒜頭 2顆

水 適量

鹽 少許

魚露 2湯匙

胡椒粉 少許

滷包：

桂皮 1小片

丁香 5粒

白胡椒粒 1湯匙

杞子 1湯匙

八角 2粒

龍眼乾 2塊

香葉 2片

做法：

1. 杞子泡水；丁香、八角浸洗乾淨。

2. 把白胡椒粒放入湯袋裏，香葉、丁香、八角、龍眼乾，放入另一個湯袋裏。

3. 冷水下豬肋排汆水，水滾後撈起，立即放進冷水裏清洗。

4. 豬肋排放入鍋中，加水，水量約比豬肋排高出一吋。

5. 放入蒜頭、桂皮及滷水包。水滾後，轉細火燉煮30-45分鐘，加入魚露、胡椒粉及杞子，蓋上蓋煮約5-10分鐘，即可飲用。

White Bak Kut Teh

Ingredients:

Pork ribs 10 pcs

Garlic bulbs 2 pc

Water some

Salt a little

Fish sauce 2 tbsps

Ground White pepper a little

Marinade bag:

Cassia Cinnamon 1 small piece

Clove 5 pcs

White peppercorns 1 tbsp

Wolfberry 1 tbsp

Star anise 2 pcs

Dried Longan Pulp 2 pcs

Cinnamon leaves 2 pcs

Methods:

1. Soak the wolfberry into water; Soak and rinse clove and star anise.

2. Put white peppercorns into soup bag, and put bay leaf, clove, star anise and dried longan pulp into other soup bag.

3. Blanch the pork ribs into cold water, bring the water boil, and then rinse the pork ribs in cold water immediately.

4. Add the pork ribs into the pot, fill with water about 1 inch above the pork ribs.

5. Add Garlic bulbs, cassia cinnamon and Marinade bag. Bring to boil, turn to low heat to simmer for 30-45 minutes, add fish sauce, ground white pepper and wolfberry, cover with a lid, boil for 5-10 minutes and serve.

