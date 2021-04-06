咖喱蝦滑煎釀豆腐

材料：

蝦仁 200克

硬豆腐 1盒

咖喱醬 2湯匙

鹽 1/2茶匙

胡椒粉 1/2茶匙

麻油 1茶匙

生粉 1茶匙

米糠油 3湯匙

步驟：

1. 蝦仁印乾水分，將蝦仁、鹽、胡椒粉、麻油、生粉加入至攪拌機，攪拌均勻。

2. 豆腐切件，取出中間部份，將蝦滑釀入豆腐。

3. 燒熱米糠油，加入蝦滑釀豆腐，煎至金黃色。

4. 加入咖喱醬、水，蓋上蓋，煮10分鐘。

Pan fried Shrimp Paste Stuffed Tofu with Curry Sauce

Ingredients:

Shrimp meat 200g

Tofu 1 box

Curry sauce 2 tablespoons

Salt 1/2 teaspoon

Pepper 1/2 teaspoon

Sesame oil 1 teaspoon

Cornstarch 1 teaspoon

Rice bran oil 3 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Wipe shrimp meat with kitchen paper, put shrimp meat, salt, pepper, sesame oil and cornstarch into blender and mix well.

2. Cut tofu into pieces, Take out the middle part of tofu, then stuff shrimp paste into tofu.

3. Heat the rice bran oil, put in shrimp paste stuffed tofu, pan fry until golden brown.

4. Put in curry sauce and water, cover the lid, cook for 10 mins.

-----------------------------

蘋果初心不變！26周年「撐蘋果Tee」預售：

你的優惠訂購（海外訂購按此）

-----------------------------

《香港經典小食》結集64款經典小食，訴說食物來源典故，披露獨門製作方法。即日起於各大書報攤有售，並於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買。（海外讀者訂購請按此）

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！