青紅蘿蔔腰果素湯

材料：

青蘿蔔 1條

紅蘿蔔 1條

腰果 200克

粟米 1條

南北杏 30克

無花果 4粒

鹽 適量

步驟：

1. 腰果浸水。

2. 青蘿蔔去皮、切件；紅蘿蔔去皮、切件；粟米切件。

3. 將所有材料加入至滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲2小時，加入適量鹽。

Green Radish, Carrot and Cashew Nuts Vegan Soup

Ingredients:

Green radish 1 pc

Carrot 1 pc

Cashew nuts 200g

Corn 1 pc

Apricot kernel 30g

Dried fig 4 pcs

Salt some

Steps:

1. Soak cashew nuts.

2. Peel green radish and cut into pieces. Peel carrot and cut into pieces. Cut corn into pieces.

3. Put all ingredients into boiling water, cover the lid, turn to low heat and cook 2 hours, finally put in some salt.

