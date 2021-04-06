蠔油牛肉粉絲煲

材料：

牛肉 200克

粉絲 1包

洋葱 1個

蒜頭 5瓣

蠔油 2湯匙

生抽 2茶匙

糖 1湯匙

油 1湯匙

米糠油 3湯匙

步驟：

1. 粉絲浸熱水；洋葱切條；蒜頭切片。

2. 將1湯匙蠔油、1茶匙生抽、糖、少許水加入至牛肉，攪拌均勻，加入油，攪拌均勻，醃20分鐘，加入生粉，攪拌均勻。

3. 燒熱米糠油，加入牛肉，炒至半熟，取出。

4. 燒熱原鑊，加入蒜頭，炒2分鐘，加入洋葱，炒至軟身，加入蠔油，炒至均勻。

5. 加入水、粉絲，炒至均勻，加入生抽、糖，蓋上蓋，煮1分鐘。

6. 加入牛肉，蓋上蓋，煮2分鐘。

Braised Beef and Vermicelli with Oyster Sauce

Ingredients:

Beef 200g

Vermicelli 1 pack

Onion 1 pc

Garlic 5 slices

Oyster sauce 2 tablespoons

Soy sauce 2 teaspoons

Sugar 1 tablespoon

Oil 1 tablespoon

Rice bran oil 3 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Soak vermicelli. Cut onion into strips. Slice garlic.

2. Put 1 tablespoon oyster sauce, 1 teaspoon soy sauce, sugar, a little water into beef and mix well, put in oil and mix well, marinate 20 mins, put in cornstarch and mix well.

3. Heat the rice bran oil, put in beef, stir fry until half cooked, then take out.

4. Heat the same pan, put in garlic and stir fry 2 mins, then put in onion and stir fry until softened, put in oyster sauce and stir fry until mix well.

5. Put in water and vermicelli, stir fry until mix well, then put in soy sauce, sugar, cover the lid and cook 1 min.

6. Put in beef and cover the lid, cook for 2 mins.

-----------------------------

蘋果初心不變！26周年「撐蘋果Tee」預售：

你的優惠訂購（海外訂購按此）

-----------------------------

《香港經典小食》結集64款經典小食，訴說食物來源典故，披露獨門製作方法。即日起於各大書報攤有售，並於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買。（海外讀者訂購請按此）

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！