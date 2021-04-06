臘腸膶腸炒荷蘭豆
材料：
臘腸 1條
膶腸 1條
荷蘭豆 200克
糖 1/2湯匙
紹興酒 1湯匙
步驟：
1. 荷蘭豆去頭尾；臘腸和膶腸切片。
2. 荷蘭豆汆水3分鐘，取出。
3. 燒熱鑊，加入臘腸、膶腸，炒3分鐘。
4. 加入荷蘭豆、紹興酒、糖，炒至均勻。
Stir fried Snow Peas with Chinese Sausage and Liver Sausage
Ingredients:
Chinese sausage 1 pc
Liver sausage 1 pc
Snow peas 200g
Sugar 1/2 tablespoon
Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon
Steps:
1. Peel snow peas head and tail. Slice Chinese sausage and liver sausage.
2. Blanch snow peas 3 mins and take out.
3. Heat the pan, put in Chinese sausage and liver sausage, stir fry 3 mins.
4. Put in snow peas, Shao xing wine, sugar, stir fry until mix well.
