臘腸膶腸炒荷蘭豆

材料：

臘腸 1條

膶腸 1條

荷蘭豆 200克

糖 1/2湯匙

紹興酒 1湯匙

步驟：

1. 荷蘭豆去頭尾；臘腸和膶腸切片。

2. 荷蘭豆汆水3分鐘，取出。

3. 燒熱鑊，加入臘腸、膶腸，炒3分鐘。

4. 加入荷蘭豆、紹興酒、糖，炒至均勻。

Stir fried Snow Peas with Chinese Sausage and Liver Sausage

Ingredients:

Chinese sausage 1 pc

Liver sausage 1 pc

Snow peas 200g

Sugar 1/2 tablespoon

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Steps:

1. Peel snow peas head and tail. Slice Chinese sausage and liver sausage.

2. Blanch snow peas 3 mins and take out.

3. Heat the pan, put in Chinese sausage and liver sausage, stir fry 3 mins.

4. Put in snow peas, Shao xing wine, sugar, stir fry until mix well.

