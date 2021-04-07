蘆筍炒甜不辣
材料：
蘆筍 200克
甜不辣 3片
蒜頭 3瓣
台式醬油膏 1湯匙
糖 1茶匙
紹興酒 2茶匙
米糠油 2湯匙
步驟：
1. 蘆筍切走根部、切段；甜不辣切條；蒜頭切碎。
2. 燒熱米糠油，爆香蒜頭，加入甜不辣，炒至均勻。
3. 加入蘆筍、紹興酒，炒至均勻。
4. 加入台式醬油膏、糖，炒至均勻。
Stir fried Asparagus with Tempura
Ingredients:
Asparagus 200g
Tempura 3 slices
Garlic 3 slices
Taiwanese soy paste 1 tablespoon
Sugar 1 teaspoon
Shao xing wine 2 teaspoons
Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons
Steps:
1. Cut asparagus root and cut into pieces. Cut tempura into strips. Mince garlic.
2. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry garlic, put in tempura and stir fry until mix well.
3. Put in asparagus, Shao xing wine, stir fry until mix well.
4. Put in Taiwanese soy paste, sugar, stir fry until mix well.
-----------------------------
蘋果初心不變！26周年「撐蘋果Tee」預售：
-----------------------------
《香港經典小食》結集64款經典小食，訴說食物來源典故，披露獨門製作方法。即日起於各大書報攤有售，並於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買。（海外讀者訂購請按此）
-----------------------------
工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！
-----------------------------
《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！