蘆筍炒甜不辣

材料：

蘆筍 200克

甜不辣 3片

蒜頭 3瓣

台式醬油膏 1湯匙

糖 1茶匙

紹興酒 2茶匙

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟：

1. 蘆筍切走根部、切段；甜不辣切條；蒜頭切碎。

2. 燒熱米糠油，爆香蒜頭，加入甜不辣，炒至均勻。

3. 加入蘆筍、紹興酒，炒至均勻。

4. 加入台式醬油膏、糖，炒至均勻。

Stir fried Asparagus with Tempura

Ingredients:

Asparagus 200g

Tempura 3 slices

Garlic 3 slices

Taiwanese soy paste 1 tablespoon

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Shao xing wine 2 teaspoons

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Cut asparagus root and cut into pieces. Cut tempura into strips. Mince garlic.

2. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry garlic, put in tempura and stir fry until mix well.

3. Put in asparagus, Shao xing wine, stir fry until mix well.

4. Put in Taiwanese soy paste, sugar, stir fry until mix well.

