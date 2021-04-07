鹹酸菜炆排骨

材料：

排骨300克

鹹酸菜100克

薑 50克

蒜頭5瓣

辣椒1隻

蠔油 1湯匙

生抽 1/2湯匙

冰糖 30克

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟：

1. 鹹酸菜浸水；蒜頭去皮；薑切片；辣椒切粒。

2. 鹹酸菜榨乾水分，切碎。

3. 排骨汆水，洗淨。

4. 燒熱鑊，加入鹹酸菜炒乾，取出。

5. 燒熱米糠油，加入蒜頭、薑、辣椒，炒至均勻。

6. 加入排骨、鹹酸菜，炒至均勻。

7. 加入蠔油、生抽、冰糖、水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煮15分鐘。

Stewed Pork Ribs with Pickled Mustard Green

Ingredients:

Pork ribs 300g

Pickled mustard green 100g

Ginger 50g

Garlic 5 slices

Hot pepper 1 pc

Oyster sauce 1 tablespoon

Soy sauce 1/2 tablespoon

Rock sugar 30g

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Soak pickled mustard green. Peel garlic. Slice ginger. Dice hot pepper.

2. Squeeze out pickled mustard green water and cut it into pieces.

3. Blanch pork ribs and wash.

4. Heat the pan, put in pickled mustard green and stir fry until dried and take out.

5. Heat the rice bran oil, put in garlic, ginger, hot pepper, stir fry until mix well.

6. Put in pork ribs, pickled mustard green, stir fry until mix well.

7. Put in oyster sauce, soy sauce, rock sugar and water, cover the lid, cook 15 mins with low heat.

