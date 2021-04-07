蟲草花粟米紅蘿蔔馬蹄素湯

材料：

蟲草花 200克

粟米1條

紅蘿蔔1條

腰果 100克

馬蹄 200克

南北杏 30克

蜜棗3粒

鹽 適量

步驟：

1. 蟲草花浸水；腰果浸水；紅蘿蔔去皮、切件。

2. 馬蹄去皮；粟米切件。

3. 將所有材料加入至滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲2小時，加入適量鹽。

Cordyceps Flower, Corn, Carrot and Water Chestnuts Vegan Soup

Ingredients:

Cordyceps flower 200g

Corn 1 pc

Carrot 1 pc

Cashew nuts 100g

Water chestnuts 200g

Apricot kernel 30g

Sweet jujube 3 pcs

Salt some

Steps:

1. Soak cordyceps flower. Soak cashew nuts. Peel carrot and cut into pieces.

2. Peel water chestnuts. Cut corn into pieces.

3. Put all ingredients into boiling water, cover the lid, cook 2 hours with low heat, finally put in some salt.

