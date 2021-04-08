甜梅菜炆茄子

材料：

甜梅菜 1棵

薑 30克

蒜頭 4瓣

茄子 1條

蠔油 1湯匙

生抽 3茶匙

老抽 1茶匙

糖2茶匙

紹興酒 2茶匙

米糠油 5湯匙

步驟：

1. 甜梅菜浸水。

2. 薑及蒜頭切碎；茄子切件。

3. 甜梅菜切碎。

4. 燒熱鑊，加入甜梅菜炒2分鐘，然後加入米糠油、薑、蒜頭。

5. 加入水、蠔油、生抽、老抽、糖、紹興酒，攪拌均勻，煮至滾起。

6. 加入茄子，蓋上蓋，轉小火煮10分鐘。

Stewed Eggplant with Preserved Vegetables

Ingredients:

Preserved vegetables 1 pc

Ginger 30g

Garlic 4 slices

Eggplant 1 pc

Oyster sauce 1 tablespoon

Soy sauce 3 teaspoons

Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar 2 teaspoons

Shao xing wine 2 teaspoons

Rice bran oil 5 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Soak preserved vegetables.

2. Mince ginger and garlic. Cut eggplant into pieces.

3. Mince preserved vegetables.

4. Heat the pan, put in preserved vegetables, stir fry 2 mins, then put in rice bran oil, ginger and garlic.

5. Put in water, oyster sauce, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sugar, Shao xing wine, mix well and cook until boiling.

6. Put in eggplant, cover the lid and cook in 10 mins with low heat.

