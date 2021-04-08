牛油黑椒蝦
材料：
蝦 300克
黑椒 3湯匙
牛油 5湯匙
蒜頭 5瓣
蠔油 1/2湯匙
糖 1/2湯匙
鹽 1茶匙
米糠油 2湯匙
步驟：
1. 剪走蝦鬚及蝦腳，挑走蝦腸及印乾水分。
2. 蒜頭切片。
3. 燒熱米糠油，加入蒜頭，炒至均勻。
4. 加入蝦，煎至半熟，再加入黑椒、牛油，炒至均勻。
5. 再加入蠔油、糖、鹽，炒至均勻。
Stir fried Shrimp with Black Pepper and Butter
Ingredients:
Shrimp 300g
Black pepper 3 tablespoons
Butter 5 tablespoons
Garlic 5 slices
Oyster sauce 1/2 tablespoon
Sugar 1/2 tablespoon
Salt 1 teaspoon
Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons
Steps:
1. Cut shrimp antennae and feet, remove shrimp devein and wipe shrimp with kitchen paper.
2. Slice garlic.
3. Heat the rice bran oil, put in garlic, stir fry until mix well.
4. Put in shrimp and pan fry until half cooked, then put in black pepper and butter, stir fry until mix well.
5. Put in oyster sauce, sugar and salt, stir fry until mix well.
-----------------------------
