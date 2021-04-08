牛油黑椒蝦

材料：

蝦 300克

黑椒 3湯匙

牛油 5湯匙

蒜頭 5瓣

蠔油 1/2湯匙

糖 1/2湯匙

鹽 1茶匙

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟：

1. 剪走蝦鬚及蝦腳，挑走蝦腸及印乾水分。

2. 蒜頭切片。

3. 燒熱米糠油，加入蒜頭，炒至均勻。

4. 加入蝦，煎至半熟，再加入黑椒、牛油，炒至均勻。

5. 再加入蠔油、糖、鹽，炒至均勻。

Stir fried Shrimp with Black Pepper and Butter

Ingredients:

Shrimp 300g

Black pepper 3 tablespoons

Butter 5 tablespoons

Garlic 5 slices

Oyster sauce 1/2 tablespoon

Sugar 1/2 tablespoon

Salt 1 teaspoon

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Cut shrimp antennae and feet, remove shrimp devein and wipe shrimp with kitchen paper.

2. Slice garlic.

3. Heat the rice bran oil, put in garlic, stir fry until mix well.

4. Put in shrimp and pan fry until half cooked, then put in black pepper and butter, stir fry until mix well.

5. Put in oyster sauce, sugar and salt, stir fry until mix well.

