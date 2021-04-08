三杯單骨雞翼

材料：

雞翼 8隻

薑 40克

蒜頭 5瓣

麻油 3湯匙

台式醬油膏 3湯匙

米酒 3湯匙

鹽 1茶匙

胡椒粉 1茶匙

糖 2茶匙

步驟：

1. 蒜頭去皮；薑切片。

2. 雞翼剪開，印乾水分，將鹽、胡椒粉加入至雞翼，攪拌均勻，醃30分鐘。

3. 燒熱麻油，加入薑，煎至金黃色，再加入雞翼，煎3分鐘。

4. 加入蒜頭、台式醬油膏、米酒、糖，蓋上蓋，煮5分鐘。

Three-Cups Single Bone Chicken Wings

Ingredients:

Chicken wing 8 pcs

Ginger 40g

Garlic 5 slices

Sesame oil 3 tablespoons

Taiwanese soy paste 3 tablespoons

Rice wine 3 tablespoons

Salt 1 teaspoon

Pepper 1 teaspoon

Sugar 2 teaspoons

Steps:

1. Peel garlic. Slices ginger.

2. Cut chicken wing into two pieces and wipe with kitchen paper, then put salt and pepper into chicken wing, mix well and marinate 30 mins.

3. Heat the sesame oil, put in ginger and pan fry until golden brown, put in chicken wing, pan fry 3 mins.

4. Put in garlic, Taiwanese soy paste, rice wine, sugar, cover the lid and cook in 5 mins.

