青木瓜粟米花生雞腳湯

材料：

青木瓜 1個

粟米 1條

花生 200克

雞腳 10隻

蜜棗 2粒

南北杏 30克

薑 30克

鹽 適量

步驟：

1. 花生浸水；薑切片。

2. 青木瓜去皮、對切、去籽、切件；粟米切件。

3. 雞腳汆水及洗淨。

4. 將所有材料加入至滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲2小時，最後加入適量鹽。

Chicken Feet Soup with Green Papaya, Corn and Peanut

Ingredients:

Green papaya 1 pc

Corn 1 pc

Peanut 200g

Chicken feet 10 pcs

Sweet jujube 2 pcs

Apricot kernel 30g

Ginger 30g

Salt some

Steps:

1. Soak peanut. Slice ginger.

2. Peel green papaya and cut into two pieces, then deseed and cut into pieces. Cut corn into pieces.

3. Blanch chicken feet then wash.

4. Put all ingredients into boiling water, cover the lid and cook in 2 hours with low heat, finally put in some salt.

