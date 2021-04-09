糖醋蓮藕片
材料：
蓮藕 200克
糖 2湯匙
鎮江香醋 2湯匙
米糠油 2湯匙
步驟：
1. 蓮藕去皮、刨成片。
2. 燒熱米糠油，加入蓮藕，炒至金黃色。
3. 加入鎮江香醋、糖，炒至均勻。
Sliced Lotus Root with Sweet and Sour Sauce
Ingredients:
Lotus root 200g
Sugar 2 tablespoons
Zhen jiang vinegar 2 tablespoons
Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons
Steps:
1. Peel lotus root and slice.
2. Heat the rice bran oil, put in lotus root.
3. Put in Zhen jiang vinegar, sugar, stir fry until mix well.

