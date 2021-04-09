糖醋蓮藕片

材料：

蓮藕 200克

糖 2湯匙

鎮江香醋 2湯匙

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟：

1. 蓮藕去皮、刨成片。

2. 燒熱米糠油，加入蓮藕，炒至金黃色。

3. 加入鎮江香醋、糖，炒至均勻。

Sliced Lotus Root with Sweet and Sour Sauce

Ingredients:

Lotus root 200g

Sugar 2 tablespoons

Zhen jiang vinegar 2 tablespoons

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Peel lotus root and slice.

2. Heat the rice bran oil, put in lotus root.

3. Put in Zhen jiang vinegar, sugar, stir fry until mix well.

