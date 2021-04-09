合掌瓜玉竹瘦肉紅腰豆湯

材料：

合掌瓜 1個

粟米 1條

玉竹 30克

瘦肉 200克

紅腰豆 200克

鹽 適量

步驟：

1. 玉竹、紅腰豆浸水。

2. 合掌瓜去皮、切件、去籽；粟米切件。

3. 瘦肉切件、汆水、洗淨。

4. 將所有材料加入至滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲2小時，加入適量鹽。

Chayote, Fragrant Solomonseal Rhizome, Red Kidney Bean and Lean Pork Soup

Ingredients:

Chayote 1 pc

Corn 1 pc

Fragrant solomonseal rhizome 30g

Lean pork 200g

Red kidney bean 200g

Salt some

Steps:

1. Soak fragrant solomonseal rhizome, red kidney bean.

2. Peel chayote and cut into pieces and deseed. Cut corn into pieces.

3. Cut lean pork into pieces, blanch and wash.

4. Put all ingredients into boiling water, cover the lid and cook 2 hours with low heat, finally put in some salt.

