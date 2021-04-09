白胡椒鹽焗蝦

材料：

蝦 300克

白胡椒 50克

粗鹽 200克

花椒粒 20克

香葉 4片

五香粉 10克

步驟‌：

1. 蝦剪走蝦鬚及蝦腳，挑去腸。

2. 燒熱鑊，加入粗鹽、白胡椒，炒至均勻。

3. 加入花椒粒、香葉、五香粉，炒至均勻。

4. 加入蝦，炒至均勻，蓋上蓋，煮3分鐘。

Steamed Shrimp with White Pepper and Salt

Ingredients:

Shrimp 300g

White pepper 50g

Coarse salt 200g

Sichuan peppercorn 20g

Bay leaf 4 slices

Five spices powder 10g

Steps:

1. Cut shrimp antennae and feet, remove shrimp devein.

2. Heat the pan, put in coarse salt, white pepper, stir fry until mix well.

3. Put in Sichuan peppercorn, bay leaf, five spices powder, stir fry until mix well.

4. Put in shrimp, stir fry until mix well, cover the lid and cook 3 mins.

