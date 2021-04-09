蒜泥白肉粉皮

材料：

五花腩 300克

蒜頭 1/2個

粉皮 100克

青瓜 1條

辣椒 1隻

生抽 1湯匙

水 1湯匙

鎮江香醋1湯匙

麻油 1茶匙

糖 1茶匙

辣椒油 1/2茶匙

紹興酒 1湯匙

鹽 1湯匙

步驟：

1. 粉皮浸入熱水；薑切片。

2. 將五花腩、薑、鹽加入滾水；蓋上蓋，轉小火煮20分鐘。

3. 蒜頭切碎；青瓜刨絲；辣椒切粒。

4. 將生抽、水、鎮江香醋、麻油、糖、辣椒油、蒜頭、辣椒混合，攪拌均勻，成為醬汁。

5. 粉皮加入至滾水中，煮5分鐘，再浸冰水10分鐘。

6. 五花腩浸冰水20分鐘。

7. 粉皮切條；五花腩切片。

8. 將青瓜、粉皮加入碟中，加入五花腩，最後加入醬汁。

Sliced Pork Belly and Green Bean Noodle with Garlic Sauce

Ingredients:

Pork belly 300g

Garlic 1/2 pc

Green bean noodle 100g

Cucumber 1 pc

Hot pepper 1 pc

Soy sauce 1 tablespoon

Water 1 tablespoon

Zhen jiang vinegar 1 tablespoon

Sesame oil 1 teaspoon

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Chilli oil 1/2 teaspoon

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Salt 1 tablespoon

Steps:

1. Soak green bean noodle with hot water. Slice ginger.

2. Put pork belly, ginger, salt into boiling water, cover the lid, cook 20 mins with low heat.

3. Mince garlic. Shred cucumber. Dice hot pepper.

4. Mix soy sauce, water, Zhen jiang vinegar, sesame oil, sugar, chilli oil, garlic, hot pepper, mix well as sauce.

5. Put green bean noodle into boiling water, cook 5 mins, then soak green bean noodle with ice water 10 mins.

6. Soak pork belly with ice water 20 mins.

7. Cut green bean noodle into strips. Slice pork belly.

8. Put cucumber, green bean noodle on plate, then put in pork belly, finally put in the sauce.

