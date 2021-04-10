涼拌小黃瓜

材料：

青瓜 3-4條

鹽 1茶匙

紅蘿蔔（裝飾）少許

涼拌醬汁：

醋 3湯匙

雞粉 1/2茶匙

糖 1.5茶匙

麻油 1茶匙

蒜頭 2-3瓣

辣椒 1條

做法：

1. 青瓜洗淨後刨成片，用鹽抓醃一會，再醃15分鐘，然後沖洗乾淨瀝乾水。

2. 把三至四片青瓜叠成長形，然後捲成花形，放到碟上。

3. 把醋、雞粉及糖拌勻，然後加入麻油，再加入切碎了的蒜頭及辣椒，拌勻成醬汁。

4. 把醬汁淋到青瓜上，再放上紅蘿蔔做裝飾即可。

Spicy Cucumber Salad

Ingredients;

Cucumber 3-4 pcs

Salt 1 tsp

Carrot little (for garnishing)

Salad dressing:

Vinegar 3 tbsp

Chicken powder 1/2 tsp

Sugar 1.5 tsp

Sesame oil 1 tsp

Garlic 2-3 cloves

Chilli pepper 1 pc

Method:

1. Rinse cucumber, thinly slice with a grater, rub with salt and set aside for 15 minutes, rinse thoroughly and drain.

2. Lay 3-4 pieces of cucumber vertically, then curl into flower shape, transfer to a plate.

3. Mix vinegar, chicken powder and sugar, stir in sesame oil, then add minced garlic and chilli pepper, mix well to make the salad dressing.

4. Pour the dressing over the cucumber, garnish with carrot and serve.

