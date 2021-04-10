夜市鹹水雞

材料：

雞 1隻

杏鮑菇 1件

金針菇 半紮

蘋果 半個

西蘭花 半個

四季豆 適量

葱花 1條

紅蘿蔔（裝飾用） 少許

鹹水雞調味汁：

雞湯 1湯勺

胡椒粉 1/2茶匙

五香粉 1/2茶匙

雞粉 1/2茶匙

糖 1/4茶匙

蒜茸 2瓣

辣椒 1條

做法：

1. 雞先煮15分鐘，再燜15分鐘至熟，取出泡入冰水中約10分鐘，取出剝出雞肉絲，雞骨放回湯裏，加一湯匙雞粉煮雞湯。

2. 把西蘭花切小朵；杏鮑菇對半切開再切片；四季豆去掉頭尾，斜切成三份；金針菇切去根部後切半。

3. 然後把以上各項材料順序逐一放入雞湯中燙熟；先是煮杏鮑菇及金針菇3分鐘，夾出瀝乾水，然後加入西蘭花、四季豆煮1分鐘左右，夾出瀝乾水。

4. 開始製炮鹹水雞調味汁，在雞湯中舀起一小碗雞油湯，把胡椒粉、五香粉、雞粉、糖加入雞油湯中，將調味粉拌至沒有顆粒，再加入蒜茸及辣椒粒，混合成鹹水雞調味汁。

5. 把先前拆出的雞肉放入保鮮盒或保鮮袋中，加入調味醬汁，搖勻至入味，然後鋪在碟上。接着把切成條或片的蘋果、菇菌及蔬菜放入保鮮盒或保鮮袋中，加入調味醬汁，搖勻至入味，再鋪到雞肉上，飾以葱花及紅蘿蔔即可。

Taiwanese Nightmarket Salty Chicken

Ingredients:

Whole chicken 1 pc

King oyster mushroom 1 pc

Enoki mushroom 1/2 bunch

Apple 1/2 pc

Broccoli 1/2 stalk

String bean some

Scallion 1 stalk, chopped

Carrot little (for garnishing)

Seasoning:

Chicken stock 1 tbsp

White pepper 1/2 tsp

Five spices powder 1/2 tsp

Chicken powder 1/2 tsp

Sugar 1/4 tsp

Garlic 2 cloves, minced

Chilli pepper 1 pcs

Method:

1. Boil chicken for 15 minutes, then braise for another 15 minutes until cooked, transfer chicken to iced water and soak for 10 minutes, take the meat off and shred, put the carcass back to the soup, add a tbsp of chicken powder and boil to make chicken stock.

2. Cut broccoli into florets; half king oyster mushroom then slice; cut off the tips of string beans, then cut diagonally into three; cut the base off from enoki mushrooms then half.

3. Add the above ingredients into chicken stock one by one; first cook king oyster and enoki mushrooms for three minutes, drain, then add broccoli and string beans, cook for one minute and drain.

4. Prepare seasoning for salty chicken. Take a small bowl of chicken stock, add white pepper, five spices powder, chicken powder and sugar, stir until dissolved, then add minced garlic and diced chilli pepper, mix well.

5. Transfer the shredded chicken meat into a plastic box or ziplock bag, add the seasoning, shake well, then transfer the chicken to a plate. Now place apple slices, mushrooms and vegetables inside, add the seasoning sauce, shake well and place over the chicken meat, garnish with scallion and carrot, serve.

