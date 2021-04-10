花開富貴酸菜白肉雞湯

材料：

酸白菜 半份

雞 1隻

紅蘿蔔 少許

鮮冬菇 3-4朵

鴻喜菇 半包

小白菜 5-6棵

西蘭花 少許

芫荽 少許

薑 4片

做法：

1. 水中放入薑片，滾起再放雞進去，水要覆蓋雞肉，先煮15分鐘，然後燜15分鐘，之後雞肉可以拆出來做鹹水雞備用。而雞殼則放回雞湯中，再煮一個小時。

2. 鮮冬菇去椗，然後在表面𠝹上十字星形；鴻喜菇切去根部，用手掰開；小白菜切去頭部，然後切半，備用。

3. 把酸菜連汁放進雞湯裏，然後把小白菜、鮮冬菇、鴻喜菇、西蘭花放入雞湯裏排好，再加入紅蘿蔔及芫荽作裝飾。最後再煮10-15分鐘，即可享用。

Chicken and Pickled Cabbage Soup

Ingredients:

Pickled cabbage 1/2 portion

Whole chicken 1 pc

Carrot little

Fresh Shiitake mushroom 3-4 pcs

Shimeji mushroom 1/2 pack

Baby bok choy 5-6 stalks

Broccoli little

Coriander little

Ginger slices 4 pcs

Method:

1. Tip sliced ginger in water, bring to a boil, then tip whole chicken in, make sure the water covers the chicken, boil 15 minutes, then braise for another 15 minutes, take the meat off and set aside for making Taiwanese Salty Chicken, put the carcass back to the soup and boil for another hour.

2. Remove stalks of fresh Shiitake mushrooms, then cut a cross on top; remove bottom part of Shimeji mushroom, then break them up with hand; remove the base of baby bok choy, then cut in half, set aside.

3. Tip pickled cabbage with its liquid into the chicken soup, then add baby bok choy, fresh Shiitake mushrooms, Shimeji mushrooms and broccoli, garnish with carrot and coriander. Boil another 10-15 minutes, serve.

