五更腸旺
材料：
麻辣鴨血 1包
豬大腸 1條
蒜頭 2瓣
辣椒 1條
大葱 1條
甜酸菜 1/3棵
辣椒粉 適量
薑片 2片
做法：
1. 豬大腸先用梳打水清洗乾淨，然後在水裏放兩片薑片，放入豬大腸川燙大概3-4分鐘。
2. 豬腸取出來，先剪成三至四等份，然後放入蒸鍋裏，大火蒸30分鐘至熟。蒸好後，再切成片。
3. 蒜頭切片；辣椒及甜酸菜切碎；大葱分葱白及葱綠，葱白斜切，葱綠切碎，備用。
4. 把麻辣鴨血倒入鍋裏，加入豬大腸、蒜片及辣椒，先煮15分鐘。然後再把酸菜放進去，加入葱白再煮一會。
5. 試一下味道，如不夠辣可再加入辣椒粉。拌勻煮滾後，再加一些葱綠作點綴即可。
Spicy Pork Intestine with Duck Blood Jelly
Ingredients:
Spicy duck blood jelly 1 pack
Pork intestine 1 pc
Garlic 2 cloves
Chilli pepper 1 pc
Leek 1 pc
Sweet pickled leaf mustard 1/3 stalk
Chilli powder some
Ginger slices 2
Method:
1. Cleanse pork intestine with baking soda dissolved in water, then blanch in a pot of water with two slices of ginger for 3-4 minutes.
2. Remove pork intestine, cut into three to four portions, then steam in high heat for 30 minutes until cooked, remove and slice.
3. Slice garlic; chop chilli pepper and sweet pickled leaf mustard; separate the white and green parts of leek, slice the white part diagonally and finely chop the green part, set aside.
4. Pour spicy duck jelly into a pot, add pork intestine, garlic and chilli pepper, cook 15 minutes, then add the pickled and white section of leek, cook a while longer.
5. Add chilli powder to taste, mix well and bring to a boil, then turn heat off, garnish with green leek and serve.
