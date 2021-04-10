五更腸旺

材料：

麻辣鴨血 1包

豬大腸 1條

蒜頭 2瓣

辣椒 1條

大葱 1條

甜酸菜 1/3棵

辣椒粉 適量

薑片 2片

做法：

1. 豬大腸先用梳打水清洗乾淨，然後在水裏放兩片薑片，放入豬大腸川燙大概3-4分鐘。

2. 豬腸取出來，先剪成三至四等份，然後放入蒸鍋裏，大火蒸30分鐘至熟。蒸好後，再切成片。

3. 蒜頭切片；辣椒及甜酸菜切碎；大葱分葱白及葱綠，葱白斜切，葱綠切碎，備用。

4. 把麻辣鴨血倒入鍋裏，加入豬大腸、蒜片及辣椒，先煮15分鐘。然後再把酸菜放進去，加入葱白再煮一會。

5. 試一下味道，如不夠辣可再加入辣椒粉。拌勻煮滾後，再加一些葱綠作點綴即可。

Spicy Pork Intestine with Duck Blood Jelly

Ingredients:

Spicy duck blood jelly 1 pack

Pork intestine 1 pc

Garlic 2 cloves

Chilli pepper 1 pc

Leek 1 pc

Sweet pickled leaf mustard 1/3 stalk

Chilli powder some

Ginger slices 2

Method:

1. Cleanse pork intestine with baking soda dissolved in water, then blanch in a pot of water with two slices of ginger for 3-4 minutes.

2. Remove pork intestine, cut into three to four portions, then steam in high heat for 30 minutes until cooked, remove and slice.

3. Slice garlic; chop chilli pepper and sweet pickled leaf mustard; separate the white and green parts of leek, slice the white part diagonally and finely chop the green part, set aside.

4. Pour spicy duck jelly into a pot, add pork intestine, garlic and chilli pepper, cook 15 minutes, then add the pickled and white section of leek, cook a while longer.

5. Add chilli powder to taste, mix well and bring to a boil, then turn heat off, garnish with green leek and serve.

