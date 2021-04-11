蠔油茄子炆魚鬆
材料：
鯪魚肉 200克
茄子 1條
蒜頭 3瓣
蠔油 3湯匙
蛋 1隻
生粉 1湯匙
麻油 1湯匙
魚露 1茶匙
糖 3茶匙
生抽 1/2湯匙
紹興酒1湯匙
米糠油 3湯匙
步驟：
1. 將蛋、生粉、麻油、魚露加入至鯪魚肉，攪拌均勻。
2. 蒜頭切碎；茄子切條。
3. 燒熱米糠油，加入鯪魚肉，煎至全熟，取出及切條。
4. 原鑊燒熱米糠油，爆香蒜頭，加入茄子、鯪魚肉，炒至均勻。
5. 加入紹興酒、生抽、糖、蠔油、少許水，蓋上蓋，煮3分鐘。
Braised Minced Mud Carp and Eggplant with Oyster Sauce
Ingredients:
Minced mud carp 200g
Eggplant 1 pc
Garlic 3 slices
Oyster sauce 3 tablespoons
Egg 1 pc
Cornstarch 1 tablespoon
Sesame oil 1 tablespoon
Fish sauce 1 teaspoon
Sugar 3 teaspoons
Soy sauce 1/2 tablespoon
Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon
Rice bran oil 3 tablespoons
Steps:
1. Put egg, cornstarch, sesame oil, fish sauce into minced mud carp and mix well.
2. Mince garlic. Cut eggplant into strips.
3. Heat the rice bran oil, put in minced mud carp, pan fry until well done, take out and cut into strips.
4. Heat the rice bran oil with the same pan, stir fry garlic, put in eggplant and minced mud carp, stir fry until mix well.
5. Put in Shao xing wine, soy sauce, sugar, oyster sauce, a little water, cover the lid and cook 3 mins.
