蠔油茄子炆魚鬆

材料：

鯪魚肉 200克

茄子 1條

蒜頭 3瓣

蠔油 3湯匙

蛋 1隻

生粉 1湯匙

麻油 1湯匙

魚露 1茶匙

糖 3茶匙

生抽 1/2湯匙

紹興酒1湯匙

米糠油 3湯匙

步驟：

1. 將蛋、生粉、麻油、魚露加入至鯪魚肉，攪拌均勻。

2. 蒜頭切碎；茄子切條。

3. 燒熱米糠油，加入鯪魚肉，煎至全熟，取出及切條。

4. 原鑊燒熱米糠油，爆香蒜頭，加入茄子、鯪魚肉，炒至均勻。

5. 加入紹興酒、生抽、糖、蠔油、少許水，蓋上蓋，煮3分鐘。

Braised Minced Mud Carp and Eggplant with Oyster Sauce

Ingredients:

Minced mud carp 200g

Eggplant 1 pc

Garlic 3 slices

Oyster sauce 3 tablespoons

Egg 1 pc

Cornstarch 1 tablespoon

Sesame oil 1 tablespoon

Fish sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar 3 teaspoons

Soy sauce 1/2 tablespoon

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Rice bran oil 3 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Put egg, cornstarch, sesame oil, fish sauce into minced mud carp and mix well.

2. Mince garlic. Cut eggplant into strips.

3. Heat the rice bran oil, put in minced mud carp, pan fry until well done, take out and cut into strips.

4. Heat the rice bran oil with the same pan, stir fry garlic, put in eggplant and minced mud carp, stir fry until mix well.

5. Put in Shao xing wine, soy sauce, sugar, oyster sauce, a little water, cover the lid and cook 3 mins.

