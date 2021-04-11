杏鮑菇菜脯炒四季豆

材料：

杏鮑菇 1隻

菜脯 30克

四季豆 200克

魚露 1湯匙

糖 1茶匙

紹興酒 1湯匙

步驟：

1. 菜脯浸水；杏鮑菇切條；四季豆去頭、尾，再切段；菜脯切碎。

2. 燒熱鑊，加入菜脯，炒乾，再加入米糠油。

3. 加入四季豆、杏鮑菇炒至均勻，再加入紹興酒、少許水。

4. 最後加入魚露、糖，炒至均勻。

Stir fried Long Bean with King Oyster Mushroom and Preserved Vegetable

Ingredients:

King oyster mushroom 1 pc

Preserved vegetable 30g

Long bean 200g

Fish sauce 1 tablespoon

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Steps:

1. Soak preserved vegetable. Cut king oyster mushroom into strips. Cut long bean head and tail, then cut into strips. Mince preserved vegetable.

2. Heat the pan, put in preserved vegetable and stir fry until dried, then put in rice bran oil.

3. Put in long bean, king oyster mushroom and stir fry until mix well, then put in Shao xing wine and a little water.

4. Put in fish sauce and sugar, stir fry until mix well.

