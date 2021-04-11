山藥栗子排骨湯
材料：
山藥 1條
栗子 300克
排骨 300克
紅蘿蔔 1條
南北杏 30克
鹽 適量
步驟：
1. 山藥去皮、切件；紅蘿蔔去皮、切件。
2. 栗子加入至滾水，煮1分鐘，再用毛巾去皮。
3. 排骨汆水、洗淨。
4. 將所有材料加入至滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲2小時，加入適量鹽。
Common Yam, Chestnut and Pork Ribs Soup
Ingredients:
Common yam 1 pc
Chestnut 300g
Pork ribs 300g
Carrot 1 pc
Apricot kernel 30g
Salt some
Steps:
1. Peel common yam and cut into pieces. Peel carrot and cut into pieces.
2. Put chestnut into boiling water and cook in 1 min, then peel chestnut with towel.
3. Blanch pork ribs and wash.
4. Put all ingredients into boiling water, cover the lid, cook 2 hours with low heat, finally put in some salt.
