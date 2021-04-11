山藥栗子排骨湯

材料：

山藥 1條

栗子 300克

排骨 300克

紅蘿蔔 1條

南北杏 30克

鹽 適量

步驟：

1. 山藥去皮、切件；紅蘿蔔去皮、切件。

2. 栗子加入至滾水，煮1分鐘，再用毛巾去皮。

3. 排骨汆水、洗淨。

4. 將所有材料加入至滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲2小時，加入適量鹽。

Common Yam, Chestnut and Pork Ribs Soup

Ingredients:

Common yam 1 pc

Chestnut 300g

Pork ribs 300g

Carrot 1 pc

Apricot kernel 30g

Salt some

Steps:

1. Peel common yam and cut into pieces. Peel carrot and cut into pieces.

2. Put chestnut into boiling water and cook in 1 min, then peel chestnut with towel.

3. Blanch pork ribs and wash.

4. Put all ingredients into boiling water, cover the lid, cook 2 hours with low heat, finally put in some salt.

-----------------------------

蘋果初心不變！26周年「撐蘋果Tee」預售：

你的優惠訂購（海外訂購按此）

-----------------------------

《香港經典小食》結集64款經典小食，訴說食物來源典故，披露獨門製作方法。即日起於各大書報攤有售，並於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買。（海外讀者訂購請按此）

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！