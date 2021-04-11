豉汁蒸腩肉豆卜

材料：

五花腩 200克

豆卜 10粒

豆豉 30克

辣椒 1隻

蒜頭 3瓣

生抽 1湯匙

糖 1茶匙

紹興酒 1湯匙

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟：

1. 五花腩切片，紹興酒加入至五花腩，攪拌均勻，醃10分鐘。

2. 豆卜對切；豆豉切碎；蒜頭切碎；辣椒切粒。

3. 燒熱米糠油，加入豆豉、蒜頭、辣椒，炒3分鐘，取出，再加入生抽、糖，攪拌均勻。

4. 將豆卜加入至碟上，加入五花腩、醬汁，以大火蒸15分鐘。

Steamed Pork Belly with Tofu Puffs and Black Bean Sauce

Ingredients:

Pork belly 200g

Tofu puffs 10 pcs

Black bean 30g

Hot pepper 1 pc

Garlic 3 slices

Soy sauce 1 tablespoon

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Slice pork belly, put Shao xing wine into pork belly, mix well and marinate 30 mins.

2. Cut tofu puffs into two pieces. Mince black bean. Mince garlic. Dice hot pepper.

3. Heat the rice bran oil, put in black bean, garlic, hot pepper and stir fry 3 mins and take out, then put in soy sauce, sugar and mix well.

4. Put tofu into the plate, then put in pork belly and sauce, steam 15 mins with high heat.

