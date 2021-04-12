泡菜雞翼

材料：

雞翼 8-10隻

泡菜 100克

蒜苗 1-2棵

水 200毫升

清酒 2湯匙

鹽 少許

胡椒粉 少許

片栗粉 適量

麻油 1湯匙

芝麻 少許

調味料：

豉油 1湯匙

蒜茸 2茶匙

味噌汁 2湯匙

做法：

1. 泡菜剪成小塊；把蒜頭壓成茸，備用。

2. 雞翼在底部先𠝹一刀，撒上鹽、胡椒粉醃味，再撒上片栗粉。

3. 燒熱油至160℃至170℃，雞皮向下放入油中，炸至微微金黃，翻轉炸至熟，盛起瀝乾油。

4. 燒熱鑊下油，先下泡菜炒香，接着倒入清酒、豉油、蒜茸、味噌汁煮勻，然後加水，小火煮至稠身。

5. 加入雞翼炒勻，加入蒜苗以大火炒勻，上碟後撒上芝麻即可。

Kimchi chicken wings

Ingredients:

Chicken Wings 8-10 pcs

Kimchi 100g

Garlic Chive 1-2 stems

Water 200ml

Sake 2 tbsp

Salt pinch

Ground White Pepper pinch

Potato Starch some

Sesame oil 1 tbsp

Sesame a little

Seasoning:

Soy Sauce 1 tbsp

Minced Garlic 2 tsp

Miso Sauce 2 tbsp

Methods:

1. Cut the kimchi into small pieces; smash the garlic into a puree, set aside.

2. Make a slightly cut on the bottom side of chicken wings first, then sprinkle over with salt and pepper to marinate, and then sprinkle over with potato starch.

3. Heat the oil to 160°C to 170°C, put the chicken skin side down in the oil, deep fry until slightly golden, flip and deep fry until cooked, set aside and drain the oil.

4. Heat up the wok with oil, sauté the kimchi first, then pour in sake, soy sauce, garlic puree, and miso sauce and stir well, then add water, turn to low heat and cook until thickened.

5. Add chicken wings and stir well, add garlic chive and stir fry on high heat. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and serve.

