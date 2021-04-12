日式關東煮牛肋條鍋

材料：

牛肋條 500克

白蘿蔔 1條

紅蘿蔔 1條

雞蛋 4個

葱花 適量

昆布木魚湯 600毫升

清酒 150毫升

醬油 2湯匙

糖 3湯匙

鹽 適量

做法：

1. 白蘿蔔去皮切件；紅蘿蔔去皮切件，備用。

2. 牛肋條起筋切半，汆水約3分鐘，沖洗乾淨瀝乾水。

3. 水裏加鹽及糖煮滾，放入白蘿蔔汆一汆水，盛起備用。

4. 雞蛋放冷水煮滾，轉細火煮約12分鐘，撈起泡冰水，然後去蛋殼。

5. 鍋裏加入昆布木魚湯，放入牛肋條、白蘿蔔、紅蘿蔔及雞蛋，加入清酒煮滾。撇掉泡沫雜質，加入糖、豉油煮滾。

6. 蓋上蓋，轉細火慢燉，煮約30分鐘後加鹽，再燉煮15-20分鐘至牛肋條腍身。撒上葱花，即可上碟。

Japanese Oden with Beef ribs finger

Ingredients:

Beef ribs finger 500g

White radish 1 pc

Carrot 1 pc

Eggs 4 pcs

Chopped scallion some

Dashi Broth 600ml

Sake 150ml

Soy Sauce 2 tbsp

Sugar 3 tbsp

Salt some

Methods:

1. Peel the white radish and cut into pieces; peel the carrot and cut into pieces, set aside.

2. Remove the membranes Beef ribs finger, and then cut into half, blanch for about 3 minutes, rinse and drain.

3. Add salt and sugar to the water, bring to a boil, and blanch the white radish, set aside.

4. Add the eggs in cold water and boil to boil, reduce to low heat, cook about 12 minutes, then plunge them in ice water, and then remove the eggshells.

5. Pour Dashi Broth to the pot, add beef ribs finger, white radish, carrot and eggs, add sake and bring to a boil. Remove the scum, add sugar and soy sauce and bring to a boil.

6. Cover the lid, reduce to low heat, simmer for about 30 minutes, add salt, and simmer for 15-20 minutes until the beef ribs finger are tender. Sprinkle over with chopped scallion and serve.

