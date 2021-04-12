雜菜味噌湯

材料：

洋葱 1個

紅蘿蔔 1/2個

薯仔 1/2個

翠玉瓜 1/2個

海帶高湯 400毫升

味噌汁 2湯匙

鹽 少許

做法：

1. 把紅蘿蔔、翠玉瓜、洋葱切粒；薯仔刨皮後切粒，備用。

2. 燒熱鍋下油，先加入洋葱炒香，然後下紅蘿蔔、薯仔、翠玉瓜炒香。

3. 加入海帶高湯，蓋上蓋小火煮15分鐘。

4. 開蓋，加入味噌汁拌勻，用大火煮滾，加少許鹽調味即可。

Mixed Vegetables Miso Soup

Ingredients:

Onion 1 pc

Carrot 1/2 pc

Potato 1/2 pc

Zucchini 1/2 pc

Dashi Broth 400ml

Miso Sauce 2 tbsp

Salt pinch

Methods:

1. Dice the carrot, zucchini, onion; peel the potato and dice, set aside.

2. Heat the pan with oil, add onion and stir fry until fragrant, then add carrot, potato, and zucchini and stir fry until fragrant.

3. Pour the dashi broth, cover the lid, and simmer for 15 minutes on low heat.

4. Open the lid, add the miso sauce and bring to a boil on high heat, add a pinch of salt to season. Done.

