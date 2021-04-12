涼拌蓮藕蘿蔔苗

材料：

蓮藕 200克

紅蘿蔔1/2條

蘿蔔苗 1/2包

醋 1湯匙

熱水 1公升

調味料：

蛋黃醬 2湯匙

鰹魚醬油 1湯匙

糖 1/2茶匙

鹽 少許

芝麻 適量

1. 蘿蔔苗去根切半；紅蘿蔔去皮刨絲；蓮藕去皮切片或刨成薄片。

2. 水煮滾，下紅蘿蔔絲汆水，撈起瀝乾水；水裏加醋，放入蓮藕汆水，撈起瀝乾水，備用。

3. 將蛋黃醬與鰹魚醬油先拌勻，然後加入糖及鹽拌勻，再加入芝麻。

4. 放入蓮藕、紅蘿蔔與醬汁拌勻，接着下蘿蔔苗拌勻，即可上碟。

Lotus Root Salad with Radish Sprouts

Ingredients:

Lotus Root 200g

Carrot 1/2 pc

Salt pinch

Radish Sprouts 1/2 pack

Vinegar 1 tbsp

Hot Water 1 L

Seasoning:

Mayonnaise 2 tbsp

Japanese Bonito Sauce 1 tbsp

Sugar 1/2 tsp

Sesame some

Methods:

1. Trim off the roots of the radish sprouts and cut in half; peel the carrot and shred; peel the lotus root and slice.

2. Bring the water to a boil, blanch the carrot, pick up the carrot and drain; add vinegar to the water, blanch lotus root, remove and drain, set aside.

3. Mix mayonnaise and Japanese bonito sauce together first, then add sugar and salt, mix well, and then add sesame.

4. Add lotus root, carrot into the sauce and mix well, then add radish sprouts and mix well. Serve.

