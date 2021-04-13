吞拿魚西蘭花雞蛋沙律

材料：

西蘭花1棵

罐頭吞拿魚1罐

雞蛋1隻

番茄1個

蛋黃醬3湯匙

海鹽 適量

即磨黑椒 適量

做法：

1. 西蘭花切小朵，倒水在碗內，加鹽拌勻，放入西蘭花浸10分鐘，瀝乾水分待用。

2. 水滾，放入西蘭花，煲煮4分鐘，盛起。

3. 番茄切小件。碗內加入吞拿魚及蛋黃醬，拌勻，以海鹽及即磨黑椒調味，拌勻。

4. 雞蛋放在滾水內煲煮8-10分鐘，盛起，剝殼切件。

5. 碗內放入西蘭花和番茄件，與吞拿魚沙律醬汁拌勻，海鹽及即磨黑椒調味，盛起，放上雞蛋件，即成。

Tuna Broccoli Egg Salad

Ingredients:

Broccoli 1 pc

Canned tuna 1 can

Egg 1 pc

Tomato 1 pc

Mayonnaise 3 tbsp

Sea salt some

Black pepper some

Steps:

1. Cut the broccoli into small pieces. Pour water into the bowl and add salt. Stir well. Add the broccoli and soak for 10 minutes. Drain and set aside.

2. Heat water to boil. Add the broccoli and cook for 4 minutes. Dish up.

3. Cut the tomato into small pieces. Add the canned tuna and mayonnaise into the bowl, mix well. Season with sea salt and black pepper and mix well.

4. Put the egg into boiling water. Cook for 8-10 minutes. Dish up. Unshell the egg.

5. Add broccoli and tomato slices into the bowl. Add tuna salad sauce and mix well. Season with sea salt and black pepper. Dish up. Cut the egg into pieces and put it on top of the salad. Ready to serve.

