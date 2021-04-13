香煎帶子伴青檸汁

材料：

急凍帶子 5粒

蟹子 1湯匙

櫻桃蘿蔔 1個

青檸 半個

麵粉 適量

海鹽 適量

即磨黑椒 適量

醬汁：

青檸汁 1湯匙

蜜糖 2湯匙

水 2湯匙

做法：

1. 櫻桃蘿蔔切薄片。帶子抹乾水分，兩邊沾滿薄薄一層的麵粉。

2. 下油油滾，放入帶子、海鹽和即磨黑椒調味，煎至兩面金黃色，盛起。

3. 青檸切片。放上櫻桃蘿蔔片及煎好的帶子，伴以青檸片裝飾。

4. 倒入所有醬汁材料，拌勻煮滾，盛起。淋上醬汁，蟹籽放在帶子上，即成。

Pan-fried Scallop with Lime Sauce

Ingredients:

Frozen scallop 5 pcs

Crab roe 1 tbsp

Radish 1 pc

Lime 1/2 pc

Flour some

Sea salt some

Black pepper some

Sauce:

Lime juice 1 tbsp

Honey 2 tbsp

Water 2 tbsp

Steps:

1. Cut the radish into thin slices.

2. Wipe dry the scallop. Cover with thin layer of flour for both sides.

3. Heat oil to boil. Add the scallop. Season with sea salt and black pepper. Pan fry until both sides are golden. Dish up.

4. Slice the lime. Place the radish slices and the cooked scallop on top. Garnish with lime slices.

5. Pour all sauce ingredients, mix well and cook to boil. Dish up. Drizzle the sauce and put the crab roe on top. Ready to serve.

-----------------------------

蘋果初心不變！26周年「撐蘋果Tee」預售：

你的優惠訂購（海外訂購按此）

-----------------------------

《香港經典小食》結集64款經典小食，訴說食物來源典故，披露獨門製作方法。即日起於各大書報攤有售，並於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買。（海外讀者訂購請按此）

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！