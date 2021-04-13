日式南瓜野菌味噌湯

材料：

南瓜500克

番茄1個

杏鮑菇 (小) 2個

鴻喜菇1包

味噌2湯匙

鰹魚粉1小包

鹽 適量

葱花 適量

水1公升

做法：

1. 南瓜去皮去籽，切小件。鴻喜菇切半。杏鮑菇切條。番茄切件。

2. 水滾，放入鰹魚粉及味噌，拌勻煮滾，放入南瓜，煲煮10分鐘。

3. 放入番茄、杏鮑菇及鴻喜菇，煲煮5分鐘，以少許的鹽調味。盛起，以葱花裝飾，即成。

Japanese Pumpkin Mushroom Miso Soup

Ingredients:

Pumpkin 500g

Tomato 1 pc

Oyster mushroom (small) 2 pcs

Brown crab mushroom 1 pack

Miso 2 tbsp

Japanese bonito powder 1 small pack

Salt some

Chopped spring onion some

Water 1 litre

Steps:

1. Peel the pumpkin and remove the seeds, cut into pieces. Cut the crab mushroom into half. Cut the oyster mushroom into strips. Cut the tomato into pieces.

2. Heat water to boil. Add Japanese bonito powder and miso. Mix well and cook to boil. Add the pumpkin and cook for 10 minutes.

3. Add tomato, brown crab mushroom and oyster mushroom. Cook for 5 minutes. Season with little salt. Dish up. Garnish with chopped spring onion. Ready to serve.

