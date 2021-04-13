原隻龍蝦意粉

材料：

意粉1/3包

急凍熟龍蝦1隻

無鹽牛油20g

煙肉2條

洋葱半個

蒜茸1湯匙

泰式蝦膏油醬2湯匙

乾番荽葉碎 (parsley) 適量

海鹽 適量

即磨黑椒 適量

做法：

1. 煙肉切小件。洋葱去皮切絲。

2. 熟龍蝦放入滾水內煮約10分鐘，盛起。分開龍蝦頭及身，取出龍蝦膏，剪開龍蝦尾留用。蝦身剝殼，取肉切小件。

3. 水滾，放入半茶匙的鹽及約1茶匙的食用油，放入意粉，根據包裝上的時間烹煮，瀝乾水分，盛起。

4. 小火放入一半的無鹽牛油，煮溶。放入龍蝦肉快速地炒一炒，夾起，待用。

5. 小火放入餘下的無鹽牛油，煮溶。加入蒜茸爆香，轉中火加入洋葱絲，炒至軟身，放入煙肉及龍蝦膏炒勻。

6. 加入煮好的意粉及少量意粉水炒勻。加入泰式蝦膏油醬炒勻，以即磨黑椒及海鹽調味。

7. 放上龍蝦頭及尾，意粉放在中間，鋪上龍蝦肉，以乾番荽碎裝飾，即成。

Whole Lobster Spaghetti

Ingredients:

Spaghetti 1/3 pack

Frozen cooked lobster 1 pc

Unsalted butter 20g

Bacon 2 pcs

Onion 1/2 pc

Minced garlic 1 tbsp

Thai shrimp paste 2 tbsp

Dried chopped parsley some

Sea salt some

Black pepper some

Steps:

1. Cut the bacon into small pieces. Peel and shred the onion.

2. Put the lobster into the boiling water and cook for 10 minutes. Dish up. Separate the lobster head and body. Take out the lobster paste. Cut the tail off and set aside. Unshell the lobster body and take out the meat. Cut into small pieces.

3. Heat water to boil. Add 1/2 tsp of salt and 1 tsp of cooking oil. Add the spaghetti and cook according to the required time on package. Drain and dish up.

4. Add half of the unsalted butter in low heat. Cook till melt. Add the lobster meat and stir quickly. Take out the lobster meat and set aside.

5. Add the remaining unsalted butter in low heat. Cook till melt. Add minced garlic and stir fry until fragrant. Turn to medium heat. Add shredded onion and stir fry till soft. Add bacon and lobster paste, stir well.

6. Add the cooked spaghetti and little spaghetti water. Stir well. Add the Thai shrimp paste and stir well. Season with black pepper and sea salt.

7. Place the lobster head and tail, then put the spaghetti in the middle. Put the lobster meat on top. Garnish with dried chopped dried parsley. Ready to serve.

