番茄金菇豆腐湯

材料：

番茄 (大) 2個

金菇1包

豆腐1盒

水1公升

鹽1茶匙

做法：

1. 番茄去椗切件；金菇去根分成小束；豆腐切小粒。

2. 水滾，放入番茄件，煲煮10分鐘至軟身。

3. 加入豆腐粒和金菇，煲煮5分鐘，以鹽調味，即成。

Tomato, Enoki Mushroom and Tofu Soup

Ingredients:

Tomatoes (large) 2 pcs

Enoki mushroom 1 pack

Tofu 1 box

Water 1 litre

Salt 1 tsp

Steps:

1. Remove the stem of tomatoes and cut into pieces. Cut the root part of enoki mushroom and separate the mushroom strands. Cut the tofu into small cubes.

2. Heat water to boil. Add the tomatoes and cook for 10 minutes until it softened.

3. Add the tofu cubes and enoki mushroom, cook for 5 minutes. Season with salt. Ready to serve.

