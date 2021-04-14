XO醬雞胸肉炒西蘭花

材料：

西蘭花 (大) 1棵

雞胸肉1件

蒜頭3-4瓣

薑片4片

紅辣椒1/4條

甘筍1/4條

XO醬2湯匙

蠔油1湯匙

糖1/4茶匙

做法：

1. 西蘭花切小朵，倒水在碗內，加少許的鹽，拌勻，把西蘭花放在鹽水內浸10分鐘，瀝乾水分待用。

2. 蒜頭切片。薑去皮切片。紅辣椒切絲。甘筍去皮切薄片。雞胸肉切絲。

3. 水滾，加少許的鹽，放入西蘭花，煲煮4分鐘，盛起，放在碟上圍圈。

4. 下油油滾，加入蒜片、薑片和紅辣椒絲，爆香。加入甘筍片，炒勻，倒少量水，甘筍片煮至軟身，盛起。

5. 放入雞胸肉，炒至熟透轉成白色，配料回鑊炒勻，加入XO醬、蠔油、糖炒勻，盛起，放在西蘭花圈中間，即成。

Pan-fried Chicken Breast and Broccoli in XO sauce

Ingredients:

Broccoli (Large) 1 pc

Chicken breast 1 pc

Garlic 3-4 cloves

Ginger slices 4 pcs

Red Chili 1/4 pc

Carrot 1/4 pc

XO sauce 2 tbsp

Oyster sauce 1 tbsp

Sugar 1/4 tsp

Steps:

1. Cut the broccoli into small pieces. Add water and little salt into a bowl. Mix well. Put broccoli in salt water and soak for 10 minutes. Drain and set aside.

2. Cut the garlic into thin slices. Peel and slice the ginger. Shred the red chili. Peel and cut the carrot into thin slices. Shred the chicken breast.

3. Heat water to boil. Add salt and the broccoli, cook for 4 minutes. Dish up and place onto the plate in a circle shape.

4. Heat oil to boil. Add garlic slices, ginger slices and shredded red chili. Stir fry until fragrant. Add the carrot slices, stir well and add little water. Cook until it turns soft. Dish up.

5. Add the chicken breast and cook until it’s done and turn into white color. Add the other cooked ingredients and stir well. Add XO sauce, oyster sauce and sugar, stir well. Dish up and place into the middle of the broccoli wreath. Ready to serve.

