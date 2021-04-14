蒜香椒鹽蝦

材料：

海蝦1斤

蒜茸2湯匙

葱花 3湯匙

乾辣椒段 適量

椒鹽 半湯匙

做法：

1. 海蝦剪掉蝦鬚，抹乾水分。葱切成葱花。

2. 下油油滾，放入海蝦，炸至熟透金黃色，盛起。

3. 下油油滾，小火爆香蒜茸及乾辣椒。轉中火放入炸好的海蝦，炒勻，倒入葱花炒勻，加入椒鹽快速炒勻，上碟即成。

Shrimp with Garlic & Spiced Salt

Ingredients:

Shrimp 600g

Minced garlic 2 tbsp

Chopped spring onion 3 tbsp

Dried chilies (sectioned) some

Spiced salt 1/2 tbsp

Steps:

1. Cut away the tentacles of shrimp and wipe dry. Chop the spring onion.

2. Heat oil to boil. Add the shrimp and deep-fry until cooked and in golden color. Dish up.

3. Heat oil to boil. Stir fry the minced garlic and sectioned red chilies in low heat. Turn to medium heat and add the cooked shrimp, stir well. Add the chopped spring onion and stir well. Add spiced salt and stir well quickly. Dish up and ready to serve.

