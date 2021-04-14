酸辣薯仔絲

材料：

薯仔 (大) 1個

白醋1湯匙

乾辣椒 (切粒) 3條

蒜片5片

花椒 半茶匙

五香粉 半茶匙

鹽1/4茶匙

糖1/4茶匙

葱段 適量

做法：

1. 薯仔去皮刨絲，放在白醋水中，浸約10分鐘，洗去表面的澱粉。用水沖洗2-3次，瀝乾水分待用。

2. 葱切幼絲。蒜頭切片。

3. 水滾，放入薯仔絲淥煮20秒，瀝乾水分，盛起。

4. 下油油滾，加入蒜片、乾辣椒粒、花椒爆香。放入薯仔絲炒勻，加入白醋、糖、五香粉、鹽炒勻，加入葱絲炒勻，盛起即成。

Spicy and Sour Potato Strips

Ingredients:

Potato (large) 1 pc

White vinegar 1 tbsp

Dried chilies (chopped) 3 pcs

Garlic slices 5 pcs

Sichuan peppercorns 1/2 tsp

Five spices powder 1/2 tsp

Salt 1/4 tsp

Sugar 1/4 tsp

Spring onion sections some

Steps:

1. Peel and shred the potato. Put the shreds into the white vinegar water, soak for 10 minutes to remove starch on surface. Wash with water for 2-3 times. Drain and set aside.

2. Shred the spring onion. Cut the garlic into thin slices.

3. Heat water to boil. Add the potato shreds and cook for 20 seconds. Drain and dish up.

4. Heat oil to boil. Add the garlic slices, dried chili sections and Sichuan peppercorns, stir well until fragrant. Add the potato shreds and stir well. Add the white vinegar, sugar, five spices powder, salt and stir well. Add the shredded spring onion and stir well. Dish up and ready to serve.

