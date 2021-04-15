涼拌味噌茄子伴水菜

材料：

茄子 1條

水菜 1束

醋 30毫升

調味料：

糖 1茶匙

醬油 1茶匙

味噌汁 1湯匙

橄欖油 2湯匙

檸檬汁 1茶匙

做法：

1. 水菜切去根部，然後切碎。接着加入醬油、糖、味噌汁、橄欖油拌勻，然後加入檸檬汁拌勻，靜置10分鐘讓其入味。

2. 茄子去頭剖半，在茄子表面𠝹上花紋，然後切成件。

3. 滾水倒入白醋，加入茄子，用重物壓着讓茄子不會浮上水面，然後煮約3-4分鐘至熟，撈起瀝乾水分，備用。

4. 茄子鋪在碟上，放上水菜即可。

Chilled Eggplant with Miso Sauce and Mizuna

Ingredients:

Eggplant 1 pc

Mizuna 1 bunch

White vinegar 30 ml

Seasoning:

Sugar 1 tsp

Soy sauce 1 tsp

Miso sauce 1 tbsp

Olive oil 2 tbsp

Lemon juice 1 tsp

Method:

1. Trim off the roots of mizuna, and then chop it. Add soy sauce, sugar, miso sauce, olive oil and mix well, then add lemon juice and mix well. Let it stand for 10 minutes until well flavored.

2. Trim stem off from the eggplant and then cut in half, use knife to score the skin of eggplant, and then cut into pieces.

3. Add white vinegar into boiling water, add eggplant, add a heavy object to keep the eggplants submerged in water, boil for about 3-4 minutes until cooked, remove and drain, set aside.

4. Transfer the eggplants on the plate and then add mizuna on the top. Done.

-----------------------------

