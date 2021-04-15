梭羅魚大蜆湯

材料 :

梭羅魚 1份

大蜆 16隻

米酒 1湯匙

薑片 4-5片

薑絲 適量

葱花 適量

鹽 適量

麻油 少許

做法 :

1. 蜆浸鹽水約半小時，讓蜆吐沙，然後清洗乾淨。

2. 梭羅魚用鹽抹勻，靜置一會，然後清洗乾淨瀝乾水。

3. 薑切成絲；葱切碎，備用。

4. 大火燒熱鑊下油，爆香薑片，然後把梭羅魚煎香，煎至兩面金黃後，立即倒入熱水，然後放入大蜆，蓋上蓋，中火煮至開殼。

5. 湯碗裏放入葱花、少許鹽、米酒及麻油，放上蜆，倒入魚湯，最後放上薑絲即完成。

Cardinalfish and Clam Soup

Ingredients:

Cardinalfish 1 pack

Clams 16 pcs

Rice Wine 1 tbsp

Ginger 4-5 slices

Shredded Ginger some

Chopped Scallion some

Salt some

Sesame oil little

Methods:

1. Let the clams soak in saltwater for about 30 minutes; the clams will purge sand, and then rinse the clams.

2. Sprinkle salt evenly on the cardinalfish, wait for a while, then wash and drain.

3. Shred the ginger; chop the scallion, set aside.

4. Heat the wok with oil on high heat, sauté the ginger, and then pan fry the cardinalfish until golden brown, pour hot water immediately, add clams, cover the lid, and cook the clams on middle heat until the clams opened.

5. In the soup bowl, add chopped scallion, a pinch of salt, rice wine and sesame oil, and then add the clams, pour the fish soup, finally add the shredded ginger on the top. Done.

