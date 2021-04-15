香辣肉碎炒豆乾

材料：

豬絞肉 300克

豆乾1個

蒜苗 1棵

紅辣椒 1條

辣椒粉 2茶匙

醬油 1茶匙

糖 1茶匙

米酒 1湯匙

麻油 少許

做法：

1. 豆乾剖半切條；辣椒去籽切絲；青蒜分成蒜白及蒜綠，蒜白斜切，蒜綠切段，備用。

2. 豆乾放入熱水汆燙30秒，撈出來瀝乾水。

3. 燒熱鑊下油，放豬肉碎先煎一會再炒香，接着下蒜白炒香，再加入豆乾炒勻，下少許醬油及糖調味，加入辣椒炒勻，然後灒米酒。

4. 最後加入辣椒粉、蒜綠及麻油拌勻即可上碟。

Spicy Minced Pork with Dried Tofu

Ingredients:

Ground pork 300 g

Dried tofu 1 pc

Green garlic 1 stem

Red Chili 1 pc

Chili powder 2 tsp

Soy sauce 1 tsp

Sugar 1 tsp

Rice wine 1 tbsp

Sesame oil a little

Method:

1. Cut the dried tofu in half and slice; remove the seeds and shred the red chili; Separate the green garlic into garlic white and garlic green, slice the garlic white on a diagonal, the garlic green cut into section, and set aside.

2. Blanch dried tofu into hot water for 30 seconds, and then remove from water and drain.

3. Heat the wok with oil, sauté the minced pork for a while, then stir fry until fragrant, add garlic white stir fry until fragrant, then add dried tofu and stir well, add a little soy sauce and sugar to taste, add chili and stir well, then pour the rice wine.

4. Finally add chili powder, garlic green and sesame oil and stir well to serve.

