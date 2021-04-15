鳳梨蝦球

材料：

鳳梨 1/2個

蝦仁 20隻

番薯粉 適量

蛋黃醬 4湯匙

牛奶 2湯匙

檸檬汁 少許

檸檬皮 少許

蝦仁醃料：

蛋白 1個

鹽 少許

粟粉 少許

做法：

1. 蝦仁洗淨後吸乾水分，然後下鹽、蛋白及粟粉抓醃。

2. 蝦仁沾上番薯粉，靜置數分鐘讓其反潮。

3. 鳳梨去頭尾，切半，起肉去皮後切件，備用。

4. 燒熱油至170℃，炸蝦仁約30秒，撈起，待油溫升至180℃，把蝦仁回鑊再炸10秒，撈起。

5. 燒熱鑊下油，放鳳梨炒熱，加炸蝦仁炒勻，接着下蛋黃醬及牛奶炒勻。

6. 上碟，加檸檬汁及檸檬皮即可。

Shrimp Balls with Taiwan Pineapple

Ingredients:

Taiwan Pineapple 1/2pc

Shrimp 20 pcs

Sweet Potato Flour amount

Mayonnaise 4 tbsp

Milk 2 tbsp

Lemon juice a little

Lemon zest a little

Shrimp Marinade:

Egg White 1 pc

Salt a little

Cornstarch a little

Methods:

1. Rinse the shrimps and pat dry with kitchen paper, and then marinated the shrimps with salt, egg white and cornstarch.

2. Dip the shrimp in sweet potato flour and let it rest for a few minutes to regain moisture.

3. Trim off the head of pineapple and then cut it half; peel and remove the core of the pineapple, and cut into pieces.

4. Heat up the oil to 170℃, deep fry the shrimps for about 30seconds, remove from the oil, heat oil to 180℃, return the shrimps and deep fry for 10 seconds, remove from the oil.

5. Heat the pan with oil, add pineapple and stir-fry, add fried shrimp and stir-fry, and then add mayonnaise, milk and stir-fry.

6. Transfer to the plate; add lemon juice and lemon zest. Serve.

