泡菜大葱燜雞

材料：

雞半隻

泡菜80克

洋葱1/4個

大葱2/3條

乾辣椒3隻

蒜頭3瓣

辣瓣醬1湯匙

韓國甜辣醬1湯匙

水1杯

老抽1茶匙

粟粉水少許

糖1茶匙

醃料：

糖少許

鹽少許

胡椒粉少許

紹酒1湯匙

生抽1湯匙

老抽少許

粟粉2茶匙

做法：

1. 雞加醃料醃10分鐘。乾辣椒切粒，大葱切小段，洋葱切小塊，蒜頭切片。

2. 燒熱油，煎雞件，翻轉煎另一面，盛起。原鑊爆蒜頭和大葱，加乾辣椒和泡菜同炒。

3. 雞件回鑊，加辣瓣醬和韓國甜辣醬，加水1杯，加老抽和糖，蓋上，中火煮10分鐘。粟粉芡水收汁。

Braised chicken with kimchi and spring onion

Ingredients:

Chicken ½ pc

Kimchi 80g

Onion ¼ pc

Spring onion ⅔ pc

Dried chili 3 pcs

Garlic 3 cloves

Chili bean paste 1 Tablespoon

Korean chili sauce 1 Tablespoon

Water 1 cup

Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Cornstarch water Little

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Marinade:

Sugar Little

Salt Little

Pepper Little

Shao Xing wine 1 Tablespoon

Soy sauce 1 Tablespoon

Dark soy sauce Little

Cornstarch 2 teaspoons

Steps:

1. Marinate chicken with marinade for 10 minutes. Dice dried chili. Cut spring onion and onion in small pieces. Slice garlic.

2. Heat the oil, pan fry chicken and pick it up. Stir fry garlic, spring onion, dried chili and kimchi.

3. Put chicken back to pan. Then put in chili bean paste, Korean chili paste and 1 cup of water. Put in dark soy sauce and sugar. Cover the lid and cook in mid-heat for 10 minutes. Thicken the sauce with cornstarch water.

