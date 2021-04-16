牛肉溜丸子湯

材料：

牛肉碎120克

旺菜半個

本菇半包

芫荽1棵

蛋液半隻

清湯1公升

粟粉2湯匙

胡椒粉少許

麻油少許

醃料：

花椒粉 半茶匙

糖 少許

胡椒粉 少許

蠔油 半茶匙

紹酒 1茶匙

做法：

1. 旺菜切絲，加入清湯中。蓋上，收中細火煮15分鐘。芫荽切碎，剝開分散本菇。

2. 牛肉碎加入醃料，加蛋拌勻，再加粟粉再拌勻。擠出牛肉丸子。燒熱油，半煎炸牛肉丸子，炸至表面微焦色。

3. 把牛肉丸子加入湯中，加入本菇，蓋上繼續煮一分鐘，加胡椒粉和麻油，加芫荽。

Beef balls and cabbage soup

Ingredients:

Minced beef 120g

Cabbage ½ pc

Marmoreal mushroom ½ pack

Coriander 1 pc

Egg ½ pc

Chicken broth 1L

Cornstarch 2 Tablespoons

Pepper Little

Sesame oil Little

Marinade:

Sichuan pepper powder ½ teaspoon

Sugar Little

Pepper Little

Oyster sauce ½ teaspoon

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Cut cabbage in strips then put it in chicken broth. Cover the lid and turn to mid-low heat to cook for 15 minutes. Shred coriander. Separate marmoreal mushroom.

2. Marinate beef with marinade. Put in egg and then stir with cornstarch. Squeeze out beef balls. Heat the oil, deep fry beef balls until turn to golden brown.

3. Put beef balls into soup and then put in marmoreal mushroom. Cover the lid and cook in 1 minute. Put in pepper, sesame oil and coriander.

-----------------------------

蘋果初心不變！26周年「撐蘋果Tee」預售：

你的優惠訂購（海外訂購按此）

-----------------------------

《香港經典小食》結集64款經典小食，訴說食物來源典故，披露獨門製作方法。即日起於各大書報攤有售，並於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買。（海外讀者訂購請按此）

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！