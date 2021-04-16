椒鹽蝦仁

材料：

蝦仁200克

蛋1隻

天婦羅粉半碗

椒鹽 適量

醃料：

胡椒粉 少許

紹酒 少許

做法：

1. 蝦仁加鹽拌洗，再用水沖洗。重複一次。

2. 蝦仁加胡椒粉和紹酒略醃，打入蛋拌勻，再加入天婦羅粉。

3. 燒熱油，加入蝦仁半煎炸，反轉炸另一面至金黃。蝦仁吸油後上碟，撒上椒鹽。

Fried shrimp with pepper salt

Ingredients:

Shrimp 200g

Egg 1 pc

Tempura batter mix ½ bowl

Pepper salt Some

Marinade:

Pepper Little

Shao Xing wine Little

Steps:

1. Wash shrimp with salt, then clean shrimp with water. Repeat the step.

2. Marinate shrimp with pepper and Shao Xing wine. Put in egg and mix with tempura batter mix.

3. Heat the oil, fry with shrimp. Turn to another side until golden. Absorb excess oil of shrimp. Put in pepper salt.

