醋溜薯仔絲

材料：

薯仔3個

花椒油1茶匙

葱3條

紅椒少許

白醋1湯匙

鹽少許

做法：

1. 切葱花，紅椒切絲。薯仔削皮和刨絲。薯絲放入水中洗走澱粉。

2. 燒熱油，加入薯絲快炒。加紅椒絲。炒至薯絲開始軟身，加鹽調味。在鑊邊加入白醋，加花椒油，撒葱花。

Sauteed potatoes with vinegar

Ingredients:

Potato 3 pcs

Sichuan pepper oil 1 teaspoon

Green onion 3 pcs

Red chili Little

White vinegar 1 Tablespoon

Salt Little

Steps:

1. Shred green onion. Cut red chili in strips. Peel potato and shred it with grater. Put potato in water to wash out starch.

2. Heat the oil, put in potato and stir fry. Put in red chili. Then Stir fry potato until it become soft. Season potato with salt. Put in white vinegar, Sichuan pepper oil and green onion.

