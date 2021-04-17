粟米鮮菌羹

材料：

粟米蓉 30毫升

杏鮑菇 30克

本菇 30克

鮮冬菇 30克

雞湯 250毫升

雞蛋 2隻

生粉 1湯匙

水 2湯匙

鹽 少許

做法：

1. 杏鮑菇、本菇及鮮冬菇，全部切粒，大小與粟米粒相若。

2. 煮熱雞湯，加入粟米蓉，待湯煮至滾起，下少許鹽調味，然後加入鮮雜菌進去再煮滾。

3. 湯滾起後，轉小火，慢慢倒入生粉水拌勻，煮至適合的濃稠度，即可加入拂勻的雞蛋漿。先不要急着把蛋漿撥散，煮一會讓它定型，少攪拌成雞蛋花。最後開大火滾起即可享用。

Creamed Corn and Mushrooms Soup

Ingredients:

Creamed corn 30ml

King oyster mushroom 30g

Shimeji mushroom 30g

Fresh shiitake mushroom 30g

Chicken stock 250ml

Egg 2 pcs

Corn starch 1 tbsp

Water 2 tbsp

Salt little

Method:

1. Dice king oyster mushroom, shimeji mushroom and shiitake mushroom to the size of corn kernels.

2. Heat chicken stock, add creamed corn, bring to a boil, season with salt, then add the dice mushrooms, bring to a boil.

3. Turn to low heat when the soup boils up, stir in corn starch and water mixture slowly to thicken the soup to desired consistency, then add beaten eggs. Do not stir the eggs at once, let them boil and set a little, then stir slightly to create swirls of eggs. Turn to high heat, bring to a boil and serve.

