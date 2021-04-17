花膠黃酒煮雞

材料：

雞 半隻

花膠 4件

白木耳 25克

紅棗 6粒

有皮薑 114克

杞子 少許

黃酒 1.5公升

醃雞材料：

鹽 2/3茶匙

糖 2/3茶匙

生粉 2/3茶匙

做法：

1. 花膠放入冷水中煮滾，熄火蓋上蓋焗至水變室溫，換水後重複以上步驟數次，直至花膠異味去除及軟身，然後切件，備用。

2. 白木耳浸軟後切片；紅棗浸軟去核；薑洗淨抹乾水後，拍扁切片再切粗絲，備用。

3. 雞挖清內臟，斬成細件後洗淨瀝乾。然後加入鹽、糖及生粉醃味。

4. 燒熱鑊下少許油，先把雞件煎至兩面金黃，約五成熟，即可撈起備用。

5. 保留雞油，原鑊下薑絲，先炒至薑絲水分蒸發，釋出薑的香氣，然後把薑倒入鍋裏。

6. 接着鍋裏加入雞件，先把雞及薑味炒至味道混和，然後倒入黃酒。煮至滾起，加白木耳、紅棗及紅棗水。煮10分鐘後，加入花膠煮至入味。最後再加入杞子，煮至滾起即可。

Braised Chicken and Fish Maw in Yellow Rice Wine

Ingredients:

Whole chicken 1/2 pc

Fish maw 4 pcs

White ear mushroom 25g

Red dates 6 pcs

Ginger 114g, with peel on

Goji berry little

Yellow rice wine 1.5L

Marinade for chicken:

Salt 2/3 tsp

Sugar 2/3 tsp

Corn starch 2/3 tsp

Method:

1. Place fish maws in a pot of cold water, bring to a boil, then turn the heat off, cover the lid, set aside until the water cools down to room temperature. Replace the water and repeat the above steps for several times, until the fish maws become odourless and softened, then cut into pieces, set aside.

2. Soak white ear mushroom until softened, then slice; soak red dates until softened, then pit; rinse ginger, blot dry, smash with a blade, slice then shred thickly, set aside.

3. Remove offal from chicken, chop chicken up in small pieces, rinse and drain. Marinate with salt, sugar and corn starch.

4. Heat wok, drizzle in oil, pan fry chicken until brown on both sides and half-cooked, transfer to a plate and set aside.

5. Keep the fried chicken oil, sauté ginger shreds until dry and fragrant, then tip into a pot.

6. Tip chicken into the pot, sauté until the flavours of both combine, then pour yellow rice wine in. Bring to a boil, add white ear mushroom, red date and red date soaking liquid. Cook for around 10 minutes, add fish maw until flavour is absorbed. Finally add goji berries, bring to a boil and serve.

