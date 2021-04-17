蒸瑤柱蘿蔔丸子

材料：

蘿蔔絲 170克

瑤柱 38克

蝦米 38克

冬菇粒 38克

豬肉碎 76克

蝦膠 76克

薯粉 23克

生粉 8克

鹽 2-3茶匙

炸瑤柱絲 少許

南瓜上湯芡材料：

熟南瓜粒 少許

雞湯 適量

鹽 少許

糖 1/2茶匙

生粉水 少許

做法：

1. 白蘿蔔斜切去頭尾，刨皮後斜切成片，再切絲。把蘿蔔絲放到碗裏，加入鹽醃約10分鐘，沖洗乾淨後用手榨乾水分，備用。

2. 豬肉碎加入瑤柱、冬菇粒、蝦米拌勻，然後用鑊炒至乾身，轉金黃色及有香氣出，盛起，倒進蘿蔔絲中，放入蝦膠、生粉及薯粉一起搓勻。搓至黏身，有少少黏手，即可搓成一個個丸子，然後放入蒸籠裏蒸15分鐘。

3. 接着煮南瓜上湯芡。把雞湯倒入鍋裏，加入鹽及糖調味，接着加入生粉水埋芡，加入熟南瓜粒，煮至滾起即可熄火。

4. 丸子蒸熟後取出，淋上煮好的南瓜上湯芡，再撒些炸瑤柱絲即可。

Steamed Dried Scallop and Daikon Balls

Ingredients:

Daikon 170g, shredded

Dried scallop 38g

Dried shrimp 38g

Shiitake mushroom 38g, diced

Minced pork 76g

Minced prawn 76g

Sweet potato starch 23g

Corn starch 8g

Salt 2-3 tsp

Fried dried scallop shreds little

Ingredients for pumpkin sauce:

Pumpkin little, diced and cooked

Chicken stock some

Salt little

Sugar 1/2 tsp

Corn starch and water mixture little

Method:

1. Cut both tips of daikon, peel and slice diagonally, then shred. Transfer shredded daikon into a bowl, marinate with salt for about 10 minutes, rinse and squeeze the water out, set aside.

2. Add dried scallop, diced mushroom and dried shrimp to minced pork, mix well, then sauté till dry, brown and fragrant, transfer to daikon shreds, add minced prawn, corn starch and sweet potato starch, mix with hand until mixture becomes a little sticky, roll into tiny balls and steam in steamer for 15 minutes.

3. Prepare pumpkin sauce. Tip chicken stock into a pot, season with salt and sugar, then thicken with corn starch and water mixture, add cooked pumpkin dices, bring to a boil, then turn off the heat.

4. Take the daikon balls out when cooked, pour pumpkin sauce over, garnish with fried dried scallop shreds and serve.

-----------------------------

蘋果初心不變！26周年「撐蘋果Tee」預售：

你的優惠訂購（海外訂購按此）

-----------------------------

《香港經典小食》結集64款經典小食，訴說食物來源典故，披露獨門製作方法。即日起於各大書報攤有售，並於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買。（海外讀者訂購請按此）

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！