筍乾紅燒肉

材料：

五花腩 300克

筍乾 76克

客家鹹酸菜 76克

蒜粒 少許

紹酒 1碗

八角 2-3顆

香葉 2-3片

冰糖 3-4湯匙

葱絲 少許

紅椒絲 少許

生粉水 少許

做法：

1. 筍乾先用溫水浸泡兩天，每日換一次水，再用大火煮兩小時，然後再浸泡兩至三天至軟身，即可瀝乾水，切片備用。

2. 五花腩先用開水川燙，去掉表層油污，然後切丁粒。

3. 燒熱鑊下油，先倒入冰糖炒至溶化變金黃色，放入五花腩炒勻上糖色，然後放入香葉、八角及紹酒同煮，蓋上蓋，中火炆大約半小時。

4. 五花腩炆了半小時後，加入筍乾一起炆10分鐘。

5. 鹹酸菜切塊，先用白鑊煸香，待水分出來，先盛起。接着倒少許油到鑊裏，爆香蒜粒，放入鹹酸菜炒香後，鋪到碟上。

6. 五花腩及筍片放到鑊裏收一收汁，下數滴生粉水埋芡，然後鋪到鹹酸菜上。最後加少許葱絲及紅椒絲做裝飾即可。

Braised Pork Belly with Dried Bamboo Shoots

Ingredients:

Pork belly 300g

Dried bamboo shoots 76g

Pickled leaf mustard Hakka style 76g

Garlic little, roughly chopped

Shaoxing wine 1 bowl

Star anise 2-3 pcs

Bay leaves 2-3 pcs

Rock sugar 3-4 tbsp

Scallion little, shredded

Red chilli pepper little, shredded

Corn starch and water mixture little

Method:

1. Soak dried bamboo shoots in warm water for two days, changing the water daily, then boil in high heat for two hours, soak for two to three days again until softened, drain and slice.

2. Blanch pork belly to remove grease on surface, then dice.

3. Heat wok, drizzle in oil, tip rock sugar in until it melts and turns golden, add pork belly, sauté until coated with melted sugar, then add bay leaves, star anise and Shaoxing wine, cover and simmer for half an hour in medium heat.

4. Braise the pork belly for half an hour, then add dried bamboo shoot and braise another 10 minutes.

5. Slice pickled leaf mustard, sauté in a wok without oil until fragrant and its moisture is released, drain. Drizzle a little oil into the wok, sauté garlic, add pickled leaf mustard, place over a plate.

6. Sauté pork belly and bamboo shoots in a wok, add corn starch and water mixture to thicken the sauce, then pour over the pickled leaf mustard. Garnish with shredded scallion and red chilli pepper, serve.

