蒸豆腐魚肉餅

材料：

板豆腐1塊

蛋1隻

魚滑120克

紅葱酥1湯匙

蝦皮1湯匙

熟油1湯匙

豉油1湯匙

醃料：

粟粉2茶匙

胡椒粉少許

鹽少許

麻油少許

做法：

1. 打蛋。豆腐用叉子壓碎，加入魚滑拌勻，加紅葱酥和蝦皮拌勻。加粟粉、胡椒粉、鹽和麻油，加蛋拌勻。

2. 盤中鋪上牛油紙，將豆腐魚肉鋪平，隔水蒸15分鐘。

3. 豆腐餅稍放涼脫模，切大塊。淋熟油和豉油，芫荽裝飾。

Steamed tofu and fish cake

Ingredients:

Hard tofu 1 pc

Egg 1pc

Minced fish 120g

Fried shallot 1 Tablespoon

Dried shrimp 1 Tablespoon

Boiling oil 1 Tablespoon

Soy sauce 1 Tablespoon

Marinade:

Cornstarch 2 teaspoon

Pepper Little

Salt Little

Sesame oil Little

Steps:

1. Beat the egg. Crush tofu with fork, then mix with minced fish. Put in fried shallot and dried shrimp. Put in cornstarch, pepper, salt and sesame oil. Stir well. Put in egg.

2. Put baking paper on plate, then put in the mixture and steam for 15 minutes. Cool down the tofu cake, take out and cut in large pieces.

3. Put in boiling oil and soy sauce. Decorate with coriander.

